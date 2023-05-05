LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. LSB Industries Inc.’s current trading price is -62.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.58 and $22.38. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.86 million observed over the last three months.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has a current stock price of $8.36. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $9.03 after opening at $8.91. The stock’s low for the day was $8.15, and it eventually closed at $9.12.

LSB Industries Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $22.38 on 06/02/22, with the lowest value being $8.58 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 629.26M and boasts a workforce of 571 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.80, with a change in price of -6.07. Similarly, LSB Industries Inc. recorded 884,510 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.07%.

How LXU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LXU stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.36.

LXU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of LSB Industries Inc. over the last 50 days is at 3.20%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 9.81%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.18% and 16.52%, respectively.

LXU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -37.14% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -52.66%. The price of LXU leaped by -14.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.32%.