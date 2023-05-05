Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -42.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.26%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.30 and $8.49. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.31 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.44 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is $4.87. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.875 after an opening price of $4.49. The stock briefly fell to $4.47 before ending the session at $4.46.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.49 on 06/01/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.30 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 852.30M and boasts a workforce of 405 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.34, with a change in price of -0.89. Similarly, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. recorded 1,393,517 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LICY stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

LICY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 25.00%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 17.35% and 10.71% respectively.

LICY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 2.31% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.32%. The price of LICY leaped by -12.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.18%.