Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -23.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $30.98 and $53.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.25 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.49 million over the last three months.

At present, Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has a stock price of $41.12. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $43.255 after an opening price of $42.53. The day’s lowest price was $39.30, and it closed at $44.51.

Kontoor Brands Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $53.83 on 03/01/23 and the lowest value was $30.98 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.25B and boasts a workforce of 14400 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.06, with a change in price of -1.25. Similarly, Kontoor Brands Inc. recorded 480,984 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.95%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KTB stands at 3.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.12.

KTB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 12.53%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.64% and 24.46%, respectively.

KTB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.60%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KTB has leaped by -15.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.62%.