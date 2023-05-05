JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s current trading price is -39.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.38 and $19.51 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.75 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

The stock price for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) currently stands at $11.78. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.69 after starting at $12.56. The stock’s lowest price was $11.75 before closing at $12.61.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $19.51 on 06/02/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.38 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 934.27M and boasts a workforce of 23400 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.94, with a change in price of +1.80. Similarly, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. recorded 539,646 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JELD stands at 2.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.37.

JELD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 27.52%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 39.81%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.59% and 73.14%, respectively.

JELD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 22.07%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 14.37%. The price of JELD fallen by 0.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.09%.