Huntsman Corporation’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of Huntsman Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $37.13 on 05/17/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $23.53 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of HUN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Huntsman Corporation’s current trading price is -28.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $23.53 to $37.13. In the Basic Materials sector, the Huntsman Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.41 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.45 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.70B and boasts a workforce of 7000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Huntsman Corporation

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Huntsman Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.75, with a change in price of -1.42. Similarly, Huntsman Corporation recorded 2,158,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.09%.

Examining HUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUN stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

HUN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Huntsman Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 16.99%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.82% and 37.32% respectively.

HUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -3.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.25%. The price of HUN leaped by -0.53% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.04%.