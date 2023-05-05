HUBS’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing HubSpot Inc.’s Stock Performance

At present, HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has a stock price of $448.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $468.88 after an opening price of $451.63. The day’s lowest price was $435.45, and it closed at $417.99.

The market performance of HubSpot Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $431.60 on 05/04/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $245.03 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of HUBS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. HubSpot Inc.’s current trading price is 4.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.18%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $245.03 and $431.60. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.64 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.60B and boasts a workforce of 7433 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 365.96, with a change in price of +156.18. Similarly, HubSpot Inc. recorded 674,670 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.36%.

Examining HUBS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBS stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

HUBS Stock Stochastic Average

HubSpot Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.24%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.06% and 70.22%, respectively.

HUBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 55.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 54.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HUBS has fallen by 7.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.61%.