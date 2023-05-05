HES Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for Hess Corporation (HES) is $130.94. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $137.56 after opening at $135.68. It dipped to a low of $130.3301 before ultimately closing at $135.31.

In terms of market performance, Hess Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $160.52 on 01/26/23, while the lowest value was $90.34 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of HES Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Hess Corporation’s current trading price is -18.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $90.34 and $160.52. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.77 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.73 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hess Corporation (HES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.21B and boasts a workforce of 1623 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 139.70, with a change in price of -2.50. Similarly, Hess Corporation recorded 1,709,055 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.87%.

HES Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HES stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

HES Stock Stochastic Average

Hess Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 47.07%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.32% and 22.49%, respectively.

HES Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.63%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HES has leaped by -7.08%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.45%.