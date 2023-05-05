Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Glatfelter Corporation’s current trading price is -61.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.08 and $9.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.49 million over the last three months.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) stock is currently valued at $3.65. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.19 after opening at $4.12. The stock briefly dropped to $3.465 before ultimately closing at $4.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Glatfelter Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.49 on 05/05/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.08 on 10/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 160.05M and boasts a workforce of 3250 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.54, with a change in price of +0.25. Similarly, Glatfelter Corporation recorded 499,976 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GLT stands at 2.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.49.

GLT Stock Stochastic Average

Glatfelter Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 51.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.83% and 79.68%, respectively.

GLT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 31.29%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 22.48%. The price of GLT increased 13.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.23%.