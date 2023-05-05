GIL’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.72%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GIL has leaped by -13.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $35.79 on 05/05/22 and a low of $25.67 for the same time frame on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of GIL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s current trading price is -18.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$25.67 and $35.79. The Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.66 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.56 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.15B and boasts a workforce of 51000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.62, with a change in price of +0.29. Similarly, Gildan Activewear Inc. recorded 556,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.00%.

GIL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GIL stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

GIL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 9.03%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.84%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.69% and 28.23%, respectively.