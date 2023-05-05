Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) current stock price is $0.30. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.31 after opening at $0.31. The stock’s lowest point was $0.291 before it closed at $0.31.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $0.94 on 01/10/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.29, recorded on 05/01/23.

52-week price history of GLMD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current trading price is -68.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.29 and $0.94. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.18 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 53310.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.35M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5034, with a change in price of +0.0097. Similarly, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. recorded 143,319 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.34%.

GLMD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GLMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GLMD Stock Stochastic Average

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 3.38%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.58% and 11.78%, respectively.

GLMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -40.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.86%. The price of GLMD decreased -17.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.10%.