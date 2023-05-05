FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s current trading price is -14.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.58 and $22.35. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.09 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is currently priced at $19.12. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $17.9813 after opening at $17.94. The day’s lowest price was $17.50 before the stock closed at $17.68.

FS KKR Capital Corp. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $22.35 on 08/12/22 and the lowest value was $16.58 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.97B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.66, with a change in price of +0.46. Similarly, FS KKR Capital Corp. recorded 1,099,335 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.45%.

FSK Stock Stochastic Average

Today, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 60.84%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 45.38% and 34.87% respectively.

FSK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 9.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FSK has fallen by 3.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.65%.