Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Electronic Arts Inc.’s current trading price is -13.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.26%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $108.53 and $142.79. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.22 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) currently stands at $124.01. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $125.98 after starting at $125.93. The stock’s lowest price was $123.86 before closing at $125.07.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Electronic Arts Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $142.79 on 06/03/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $108.53 on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.80B and boasts a workforce of 12900 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 120.32, with a change in price of -2.10. Similarly, Electronic Arts Inc. recorded 2,256,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EA stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

EA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Electronic Arts Inc. over the last 50 days is 71.70%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 4.23%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.84% and 48.39%, respectively.

EA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -1.79%. The price of EA leaped by -0.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.98%.