Digi International Inc. (DGII) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Digi International Inc.’s current trading price is -26.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $18.89 and $43.68 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.27 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Digi International Inc. (DGII) currently stands at $32.11. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $32.165 after starting at $28.87. The stock’s lowest price was $28.67 before closing at $28.93.

Digi International Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $43.68 on 11/23/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $18.89 on 05/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Digi International Inc. (DGII) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.14B and boasts a workforce of 790 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.26, with a change in price of -8.01. Similarly, Digi International Inc. recorded 279,466 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DGII stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

DGII Stock Stochastic Average

Digi International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.49%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 60.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.37% and 11.89%, respectively.

DGII Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.30%. The price of DGII leaped by -1.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.07%.

