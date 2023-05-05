Deere & Company Inc. (DE) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.79%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.00%. The price of DE fallen by 1.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.05%.

The stock price for Deere & Company (DE) currently stands at $378.22. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $384.02 after starting at $382.10. The stock’s lowest price was $373.325 before closing at $373.59.

In terms of market performance, Deere & Company had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $448.40 on 11/23/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $283.81 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of DE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Deere & Company’s current trading price is -15.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$283.81 and $448.40. The Deere & Company’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.6 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Deere & Company (DE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.90B and boasts a workforce of 82200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 409.72, with a change in price of -56.28. Similarly, Deere & Company recorded 1,516,113 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.94%.

DE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DE stands at 2.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.64.

DE Stock Stochastic Average

Deere & Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.87%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.25% and 36.88%, respectively.