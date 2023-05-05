Crocs Inc. (CROX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Crocs Inc.’s current trading price is -27.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 138.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $46.08 and $151.32. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.03 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.75 million observed over the last three months.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) current stock price is $109.85. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $119.61 after opening at $119.08. The stock’s lowest point was $109.40 before it closed at $120.13.

Crocs Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $151.32 on 04/24/23, and the lowest price during that time was $46.08, recorded on 07/01/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.82B and boasts a workforce of 6680 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Crocs Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Crocs Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 120.16, with a change in price of +13.32. Similarly, Crocs Inc. recorded 1,596,062 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.80%.

How CROX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CROX stands at 2.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.32.

CROX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Crocs Inc. over the last 50 days is at 1.07%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 1.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.34% and 11.00%, respectively.

CROX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.31%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 53.25%. The price of CROX decreased -13.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.64%.