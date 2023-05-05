Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is 4.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.07%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $15.23 and $22.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.4 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has a stock price of $23.77. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $22.09 after an opening price of $21.66. The day’s lowest price was $21.04, and it closed at $21.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $22.85 on 05/05/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $15.23 on 03/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.10B and boasts a workforce of 210 employees.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.14, with a change in price of +7.89. Similarly, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 417,987 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRNX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRNX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.84%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.15% and 92.90%, respectively.

CRNX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 29.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.98%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CRNX has fallen by 49.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.65%.