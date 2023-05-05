Charting the Course: Sea Limited’s SE Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Sea Limited (SE) is $78.37. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $76.12 after opening at $74.90. The stock touched a low of $74.49 before closing at $76.00.

The stock market performance of Sea Limited has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $93.70 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $40.67, recorded on 11/09/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of SE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sea Limited’s current trading price is -16.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $40.67 and $93.70. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.0 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.76 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sea Limited (SE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.26B and boasts a workforce of 63800 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Sea Limited

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Sea Limited as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.21, with a change in price of +17.60. Similarly, Sea Limited recorded 4,709,528 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.02%.

SE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SE stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

SE Stock Stochastic Average

Sea Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 65.72%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.99% and 18.86%, respectively.

SE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 50.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 65.79%. The price of SE leaped by -8.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.89%.