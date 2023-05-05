CAT: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CAT has leaped by -3.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.84%.

At present, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has a stock price of $210.38. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $216.93 after an opening price of $216.05. The day’s lowest price was $209.33, and it closed at $215.64.

Caterpillar Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $266.04 on 01/27/23 and the lowest value was $160.60 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of CAT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Caterpillar Inc.’s current trading price is -20.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$160.60 and $266.04. The Caterpillar Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 3.21 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.15 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 106.41B and boasts a workforce of 109100 employees.

Caterpillar Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Caterpillar Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 235.71, with a change in price of -20.54. Similarly, Caterpillar Inc. recorded 3,279,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.89%.

CAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAT stands at 2.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

CAT Stock Stochastic Average

Caterpillar Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.27%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.02%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.04% and 43.91%, respectively.