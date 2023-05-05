Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current trading price is -29.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $39.40 and $56.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.26 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) currently stands at $39.89. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $40.46 after starting at $40.18. The stock’s lowest price was $39.63 before closing at $40.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $56.68 on 06/06/22 and the lowest value was $39.40 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.92B and boasts a workforce of 49530 employees.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.06, with a change in price of -2.96. Similarly, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce recorded 1,188,095 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CM stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

CM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.61%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 10.78% and 19.83% respectively.

CM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.08%. The price of CM leaped by -6.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.34%.