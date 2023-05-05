Can Jumia Technologies AG Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has a current stock price of $2.81. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.77 after opening at $2.66. The stock’s low for the day was $2.66, and it eventually closed at $2.77.

Jumia Technologies AG’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $10.08 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value being $2.55 on 04/26/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of JMIA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Jumia Technologies AG’s current trading price is -72.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.55 and $10.08. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.9 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 276.66M and boasts a workforce of 4484 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.41, with a change in price of -1.15. Similarly, Jumia Technologies AG recorded 2,086,742 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.17%.

JMIA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JMIA stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

JMIA Stock Stochastic Average

Jumia Technologies AG’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 24.58%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.29% and 27.03%, respectively.

JMIA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -12.52% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -40.50%. The price of JMIA leaped by -6.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.42%.