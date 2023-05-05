ATI Inc. (ATI) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. ATI Inc.’s current trading price is -18.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.36%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $20.51 and $43.32. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 2.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.23 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for ATI Inc. (ATI) is $35.36. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $37.105 after opening at $36.92. It dipped to a low of $35.08 before ultimately closing at $38.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ATI Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $43.32 on 03/06/23, and the lowest price during that time was $20.51, recorded on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ATI Inc. (ATI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.51B and boasts a workforce of 6700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ATI Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating ATI Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.72, with a change in price of +5.09. Similarly, ATI Inc. recorded 1,333,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.82%.

How ATI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATI stands at 1.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.63.

ATI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ATI Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 3.40%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.38% and 44.38%, respectively.

ATI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 18.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ATI has leaped by -8.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.82%.