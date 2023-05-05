Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s current trading price is -24.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.00%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $70.02 and $98.28. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.43 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.87 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has a stock price of $74.22. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $75.47 after an opening price of $74.78. The day’s lowest price was $73.76, and it closed at $75.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $98.28 on 11/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $70.02 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.39B and boasts a workforce of 42000 employees.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Archer-Daniels-Midland Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.88, with a change in price of -18.18. Similarly, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company recorded 3,057,583 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADM stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

ADM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 4.98%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 4.34% and 14.49% respectively.

ADM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ADM has leaped by -6.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.86%.