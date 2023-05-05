APTX’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Aptinyx Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is $0.07. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.124 after opening at $0.119. It dipped to a low of $0.118 before ultimately closing at $0.12.

Aptinyx Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $0.94 on 05/06/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.11, recorded on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of APTX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Aptinyx Inc.’s current trading price is -92.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -38.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.11 and $0.94. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 13.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.61 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.98M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Aptinyx Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Aptinyx Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2930, with a change in price of -0.1665. Similarly, Aptinyx Inc. recorded 2,470,360 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -70.64%.

APTX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APTX stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

APTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aptinyx Inc. over the last 50 days is at 1.06%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 6.79%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.03% and 18.07%, respectively.

APTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -75.89% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -73.54%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APTX has leaped by -44.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -42.57%.