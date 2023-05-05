Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Tritium DCFC Limited Inc. (DCFC) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -36.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -42.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DCFC has leaped by -4.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.73%.

The current stock price for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is $1.06. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.9499 after opening at $0.93. It dipped to a low of $0.9001 before ultimately closing at $0.90.

In terms of market performance, Tritium DCFC Limited had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.35 on 05/31/22, while the lowest value was $0.82 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of DCFC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Tritium DCFC Limited’s current trading price is -89.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.82 and $10.35. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.71 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.01 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 130.44M and boasts a workforce of 466 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3620, with a change in price of -0.1500. Similarly, Tritium DCFC Limited recorded 2,649,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.61%.

DCFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tritium DCFC Limited over the past 50 days is 17.19%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.89%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 36.80% and 31.78%, respectively, over the past 20 days.