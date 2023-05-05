Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (AKBA) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 61.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 243.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AKBA has fallen by 72.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.91%.

The current stock price for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is $0.93. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.97 after opening at $0.87. It dipped to a low of $0.84 before ultimately closing at $0.88.

In terms of market performance, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.20 on 02/08/23, while the lowest value was $0.24 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of AKBA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -22.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 285.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.24 and $1.20. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.6 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.89 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 171.95M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7001, with a change in price of +0.6298. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,985,958 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +209.93%.

AKBA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AKBA stands at 7.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.67.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 74.54%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.34%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.40% and 86.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.