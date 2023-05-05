AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. AMC Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -65.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.45%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.45 and $42.67. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.47 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is $14.66. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $16.41 after an opening price of $16.41. The stock briefly fell to $14.395 before ending the session at $16.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AMC Networks Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $42.67 on 05/20/22 and a low of $14.45 for the same time frame on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 619.09M and boasts a workforce of 1948 employees.

AMC Networks Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating AMC Networks Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.12, with a change in price of -3.06. Similarly, AMC Networks Inc. recorded 451,542 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMCX stands at 3.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.47.

AMCX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, AMC Networks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.53%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.99% and 30.56% respectively.

AMCX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -6.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -37.08%. The price of AMCX leaped by -14.42% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -15.60%.