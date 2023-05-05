Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -13.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.86%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.73 and $17.13. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.99 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) currently stands at $14.89. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.76 after starting at $14.67. The stock’s lowest price was $14.175 before closing at $14.66.

The market performance of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.13 on 04/20/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $5.73 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.65B and boasts a workforce of 705 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.02, with a change in price of +5.57. Similarly, Alphatec Holdings Inc. recorded 971,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.32%.

ATEC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.78%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 31.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 20.54% and 14.18% respectively.

ATEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.57%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 58.74%. The price of ATEC leaped by -3.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.12%.