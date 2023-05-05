AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s current trading price is -60.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.42 and $14.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.47 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.64 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) currently stands at $5.97. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.6275 after starting at $6.61. The stock’s lowest price was $6.37 before closing at $6.61.

In terms of market performance, AbCellera Biologics Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.97 on 11/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.42 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 495 employees.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating AbCellera Biologics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.74, with a change in price of -4.50. Similarly, AbCellera Biologics Inc. recorded 1,660,511 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABCL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ABCL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for AbCellera Biologics Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.39%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.54% and 12.41%, respectively.

ABCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -41.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -50.29%. The price of ABCL leaped by -16.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.02%.