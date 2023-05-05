Home  »  Finance   »  AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock: A Comprehen...

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s current trading price is -60.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.42 and $14.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.47 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.64 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) currently stands at $5.97. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.6275 after starting at $6.61. The stock’s lowest price was $6.37 before closing at $6.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

In terms of market performance, AbCellera Biologics Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.97 on 11/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.42 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 495 employees.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating AbCellera Biologics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.74, with a change in price of -4.50. Similarly, AbCellera Biologics Inc. recorded 1,660,511 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABCL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ABCL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for AbCellera Biologics Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.39%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.54% and 12.41%, respectively.

ABCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -41.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -50.29%. The price of ABCL leaped by -16.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.02%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.