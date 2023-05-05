A Tale of Resilience: Edible Garden AG Incorporated Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is $1.68. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.8096 after opening at $1.71. The stock touched a low of $1.67 before closing at $1.79.

The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $90.00 on 05/09/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.50, recorded on 05/03/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of EDBL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s current trading price is -98.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.50 and $90.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.42M and boasts a workforce of 77 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.7607, with a change in price of -6.4160. Similarly, Edible Garden AG Incorporated recorded 564,674 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.45%.

EDBL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Edible Garden AG Incorporated over the last 50 days is presently at 4.94%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.06% and 22.71%, respectively.

EDBL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -73.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -90.00%. The price of EDBL leaped by -15.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.62%.