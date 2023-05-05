A Closer Look at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is $31.63. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $34.25 after an opening price of $33.40. The stock briefly fell to $31.82 before ending the session at $33.36.

Green Plains Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $41.25 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $26.33 on 10/25/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of GPRE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Green Plains Inc.’s current trading price is -23.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.13%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $26.33 and $41.25. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.85 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.95B and boasts a workforce of 902 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Green Plains Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Green Plains Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.27, with a change in price of +3.39. Similarly, Green Plains Inc. recorded 827,415 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.63%.

Examining GPRE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPRE stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

GPRE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Green Plains Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 59.40%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.83%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.45% and 72.30%, respectively.

GPRE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 3.70% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 14.35%. The price of GPRE fallen by 5.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.43%.