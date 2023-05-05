89bio Inc. Inc. (ETNB) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 33.54%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 82.60%. The price of ETNB increased 15.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.38%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) stock is currently valued at $17.00. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $16.4681 after opening at $16.36. The stock briefly dropped to $15.72 before ultimately closing at $16.16.

89bio Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $18.03 on 03/24/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.05 on 05/09/22.

52-week price history of ETNB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. 89bio Inc.’s current trading price is -5.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 729.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.05 and $18.03. The 89bio Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.72 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.26 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

89bio Inc. (ETNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.09B and boasts a workforce of 45 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.39, with a change in price of +8.62. Similarly, 89bio Inc. recorded 1,806,697 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +101.74%.

ETNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ETNB stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ETNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, 89bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.99%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.45%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.73% and 60.69%, respectively.