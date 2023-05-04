Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current trading price is -1.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.85%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $28.62 and $52.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.28 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.45 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has a stock price of $51.76. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $51.2448 after an opening price of $50.85. The day’s lowest price was $50.25, and it closed at $50.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $52.76 on 04/13/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $28.62 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.13B and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.51, with a change in price of +12.41. Similarly, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. recorded 2,380,682 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.40%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WPM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WPM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. over the last 50 days is 94.22%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.79% and 50.36%, respectively.

WPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 32.45%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 56.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WPM has fallen by 3.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.73%.