WestRock Company Inc. (WRK) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -16.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WRK has leaped by -2.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.14%.

The current stock price for WestRock Company (WRK) is $29.31. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $29.76 after opening at $29.41. It dipped to a low of $28.855 before ultimately closing at $28.90.

The stock market performance of WestRock Company has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $54.78 on 05/05/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $26.84, recorded on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of WRK Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. WestRock Company’s current trading price is -46.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.20%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $26.84 and $54.78. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.26 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WestRock Company (WRK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.22B and boasts a workforce of 50500 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for WestRock Company

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating WestRock Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.71, with a change in price of -6.92. Similarly, WestRock Company recorded 2,146,100 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.21%.

WRK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WRK stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

WRK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for WestRock Company over the last 50 days is presently at 35.98%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.68% and 28.20%, respectively.