Uncovering the Potential of Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) current stock price is $8.48. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $9.23 after opening at $9.11. The stock’s lowest point was $8.46 before it closed at $9.00.

In terms of market performance, Magnite Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.20 on 02/22/23, while the lowest value was $5.59 on 11/09/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of MGNI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Magnite Inc.’s current trading price is -40.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.59 and $14.20. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.53 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.15B and boasts a workforce of 947 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.37, with a change in price of -2.54. Similarly, Magnite Inc. recorded 1,548,945 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.05%.

MGNI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGNI stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

MGNI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Magnite Inc. over the past 50 days is 4.50%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 30.80% and 48.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MGNI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -19.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.32%. The price of MGNI decreased -8.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.93%.