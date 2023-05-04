Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.: Rising -0.49% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has a current stock price of $3.08. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.885 after opening at $2.81. The stock’s low for the day was $2.77, and it eventually closed at $2.84.

In terms of market performance, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.09 on 05/04/23, while the lowest value was $2.13 on 09/30/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of UGP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current trading price is -0.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.13 and $3.09. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.14B and boasts a workforce of 9920 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.58, with a change in price of +0.63. Similarly, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. recorded 1,561,105 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.71%.

UGP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UGP stands at 1.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

UGP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. over the past 50 days is 93.01%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.18%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 47.65% and 39.97%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UGP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 27.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.61%. The price of UGP fallen by 10.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.04%.