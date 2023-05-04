The Psychology of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Inc. (AMAM) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 412.78% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1091.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMAM has fallen by 43.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.19%.

The current stock price for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is $11.64. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $11.95 after opening at $9.77. It dipped to a low of $9.67 before ultimately closing at $9.79.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $13.07 on 03/06/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.38 on 12/08/22.

52-week price history of AMAM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -10.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2963.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.38 and $13.07. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.8 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 519.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 448.37M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.59, with a change in price of +11.17. Similarly, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. recorded 5,112,991 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2,375.54%.

AMAM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMAM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMAM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. over the last 50 days is at 84.84%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 86.16%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.96% and 53.89%, respectively.