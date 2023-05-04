The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Home Depot Inc.’s current trading price is -15.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $264.51 and $347.25 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.74 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.93 million over the last three months.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) stock is currently valued at $293.08. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $298.76 after opening at $294.56. The stock briefly dropped to $292.50 before ultimately closing at $294.28.

The Home Depot Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $347.25 on 12/13/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $264.51 on 06/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 290.27B and boasts a workforce of 471600 employees.

The Home Depot Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating The Home Depot Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 306.42, with a change in price of -27.07. Similarly, The Home Depot Inc. recorded 3,713,575 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HD stands at 27.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 26.86.

HD Stock Stochastic Average

The Home Depot Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.51%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.86% and 65.50%, respectively.

HD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.21%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.03%. The price of HD decreased -1.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.74%.