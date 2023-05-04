Teladoc Health Inc. Inc. (TDOC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.23%. The price of TDOC fallen by 0.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.19%.

The stock price for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) currently stands at $25.72. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.61 after starting at $26.05. The stock’s lowest price was $25.575 before closing at $26.03.

The market performance of Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $44.66 on 07/20/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $21.60 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of TDOC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Teladoc Health Inc.’s current trading price is -42.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$21.60 and $44.66. The Teladoc Health Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 3.06 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.07 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.35B and boasts a workforce of 5600 employees.

Teladoc Health Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Teladoc Health Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.53, with a change in price of -0.18. Similarly, Teladoc Health Inc. recorded 4,156,058 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.69%.

TDOC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDOC stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

TDOC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Teladoc Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.46%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.59%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.34% and 38.83%, respectively.