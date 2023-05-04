State Street Corporation (STT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. State Street Corporation’s current trading price is -27.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $58.62 and $94.74. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.95 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.03 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for State Street Corporation (STT) is $68.92. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $71.24 after an opening price of $70.65. The stock briefly fell to $68.56 before ending the session at $70.29.

State Street Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $94.74 on 02/14/23 and the lowest value was $58.62 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

State Street Corporation (STT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.84B and boasts a workforce of 42786 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.10, with a change in price of -11.53. Similarly, State Street Corporation recorded 2,992,727 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.33%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STT stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

STT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for State Street Corporation over the last 50 days is 12.93%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 20.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.38% and 34.71%, respectively.

STT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -11.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.86%. The price of STT leaped by -8.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.29%.