SBRA Stock: A Voyage Through Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Finances

Currently, the stock price of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is $11.34. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $11.675 after opening at $11.22. The stock touched a low of $11.20 before closing at $11.16.

The stock market performance of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $16.41 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $10.08, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of SBRA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s current trading price is -30.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.08 and $16.41. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.60B and boasts a workforce of 42 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.16, with a change in price of -1.40. Similarly, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. recorded 1,970,842 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.99%.

SBRA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBRA stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.82.

SBRA Stock Stochastic Average

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 36.95%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 47.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.45% and 45.87%, respectively.

SBRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.44%. The price of SBRA fallen by 1.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.75%.