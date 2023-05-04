Revolve Group Inc. Inc. (RVLV) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RVLV has leaped by -27.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.50%.

At present, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has a stock price of $18.95. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $20.50 after an opening price of $19.93. The day’s lowest price was $19.83, and it closed at $20.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Revolve Group Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $38.60 on 05/05/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $19.71 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of RVLV Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Revolve Group Inc.’s current trading price is -50.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.86%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $19.71 and $38.60. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.34 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.47B and boasts a workforce of 1384 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.70, with a change in price of -7.47. Similarly, Revolve Group Inc. recorded 1,234,317 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.31%.

RVLV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RVLV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RVLV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Revolve Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 16.24%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 11.65% and 8.85% respectively.