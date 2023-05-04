Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.: Analyzing RVPH Stock Trends

The stock price for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) currently stands at $7.80. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.65 after starting at $7.24. The stock’s lowest price was $7.135 before closing at $7.11.

In terms of market performance, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.85 on 05/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.53 on 08/01/22.

52-week price history of RVPH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -0.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1371.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.53 to $7.85. In the Healthcare sector, the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 159.51M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.52, with a change in price of +3.77. Similarly, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. recorded 149,772 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +93.55%.

Examining RVPH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RVPH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RVPH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 83.50%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 82.54% and 83.54% respectively.

RVPH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 83.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 98.98%. The price of RVPH fallen by 73.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.43%.