Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Radian Group Inc.’s current trading price is -3.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $17.83 and $24.51. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.78 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.33 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) currently stands at $23.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $24.11 after starting at $23.62. The stock’s lowest price was $23.43 before closing at $23.47.

In terms of market performance, Radian Group Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $24.51 on 05/01/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $17.83 on 12/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.66B and boasts a workforce of 1400 employees.

Radian Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Radian Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.30, with a change in price of +5.39. Similarly, Radian Group Inc. recorded 1,902,162 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RDN stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

RDN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Radian Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 81.56%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.61% and 81.04%, respectively.

RDN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 24.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.46%. The price of RDN fallen by 6.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.67%.