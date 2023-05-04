R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. R1 RCM Inc.’s current trading price is -42.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 131.59%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.71 and $27.07. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 3.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.32 million over the last three months.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) currently has a stock price of $15.54. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $16.085 after opening at $15.61. The lowest recorded price for the day was $15.51 before it closed at $15.59.

R1 RCM Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $27.07 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value being $6.71 on 11/09/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.42B and boasts a workforce of 10200 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.56, with a change in price of +5.68. Similarly, R1 RCM Inc. recorded 2,895,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.61%.

How RCM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCM stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

RCM Stock Stochastic Average

R1 RCM Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 83.20%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 65.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.24% and 78.61%, respectively.

RCM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 41.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RCM has fallen by 5.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.17%.