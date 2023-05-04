Prologis Inc. (PLD) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Prologis Inc.’s current trading price is -19.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $98.03 and $154.92. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.32 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.99 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is $124.16. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $126.23 after opening at $123.44. It dipped to a low of $122.30 before ultimately closing at $122.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Prologis Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $154.92 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value being $98.03 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 111.85B and boasts a workforce of 2466 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Prologis Inc.

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Prologis Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 121.63, with a change in price of +8.16. Similarly, Prologis Inc. recorded 3,092,474 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.03%.

How PLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLD stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

PLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Prologis Inc. over the past 50 days is 74.81%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 73.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 59.93% and 61.76%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.11%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PLD has fallen by 0.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.27%.