Privia Health Group Inc. Inc. (PRVA) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -19.09%. The price of PRVA leaped by -5.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.36%.

Currently, the stock price of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is $26.45. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $27.92 after opening at $27.20. The stock touched a low of $26.98 before closing at $27.10.

Privia Health Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $44.64 on 08/24/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $17.99 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of PRVA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Privia Health Group Inc.’s current trading price is -40.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.03%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $17.99 and $44.64. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 5.01 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.07B and boasts a workforce of 964 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Privia Health Group Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Privia Health Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.08, with a change in price of +2.84. Similarly, Privia Health Group Inc. recorded 737,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.28%.

PRVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRVA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PRVA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Privia Health Group Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 48.61%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.34% and 69.85%, respectively.