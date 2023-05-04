Precigen Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 299.97M Market Cap

Precigen Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.90 on 09/09/22 and a low of $0.81 for the same time frame on 03/27/23.

52-week price history of PGEN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Precigen Inc.’s current trading price is -57.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.80%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.81 and $2.90. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.11 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.87 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 299.97M and boasts a workforce of 209 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Precigen Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Precigen Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3799, with a change in price of -0.3600. Similarly, Precigen Inc. recorded 1,811,128 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.64%.

Examining PGEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGEN stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PGEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Precigen Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.43%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.21%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.96% and 62.96%, respectively.

PGEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PGEN has fallen by 9.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.85%.