Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Planet Fitness Inc.’s current trading price is -20.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.57%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $54.15 and $85.90. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.53 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.84 million over the last three months.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) current stock price is $68.54. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $83.115 after opening at $82.29. The stock’s lowest point was $81.35 before it closed at $81.55.

The stock market performance of Planet Fitness Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $85.90 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $54.15, recorded on 09/23/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.20B and boasts a workforce of 2795 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 79.10, with a change in price of -6.67. Similarly, Planet Fitness Inc. recorded 877,884 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.70%.

PLNT Stock Stochastic Average

Planet Fitness Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 2.91%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.85% and 72.74%, respectively.

PLNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -13.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.64%. The price of PLNT decreased -10.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.47%.