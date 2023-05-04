Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 61.84M Market Cap

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) currently has a stock price of $0.82. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.8498 after opening at $0.78. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.7411 before it closed at $0.77.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.78 on 05/04/22, with the lowest value being $0.72 on 04/14/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of PIRS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -70.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.72 and $2.78. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 7.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.84M and boasts a workforce of 127 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2272, with a change in price of -0.1512. Similarly, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 392,526 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.59%.

PIRS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PIRS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PIRS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 11.96%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 44.40%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.38% and 16.26%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PIRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -21.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PIRS has leaped by -16.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.64%.