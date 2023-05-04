Organon & Co. Inc. (OGN) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -21.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.39%. The price of OGN leaped by -4.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.31%.

The stock price for Organon & Co. (OGN) currently stands at $22.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $24.57 after starting at $24.27. The stock’s lowest price was $24.11 before closing at $24.24.

In terms of market performance, Organon & Co. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $39.09 on 05/26/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $20.96 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of OGN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Organon & Co.’s current trading price is -43.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$20.96 and $39.09. The Organon & Co.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.01 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Organon & Co. (OGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.09B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.30, with a change in price of -4.57. Similarly, Organon & Co. recorded 2,025,842 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.01%.

OGN Stock Stochastic Average

Organon & Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.66%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.52% and 67.29%, respectively.